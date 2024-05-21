Defying disability to empower lives

Tarek triumphs over polio, gives back to society by training youths

At only three, Kazi Mahmud Hasan Tarek lost his ability to walk after suffering from polio.

From then on, he has always been on a wheelchair.

However, the youth from Gabtoli under Narsingdi Sadar upazila did not let his disability hold him back.

Tarek, now 40, went on to complete SSC and HSC from Ghuradia High School in 1998 and Narsingdi Govt College in 2000 respectively, before he started repairing electronic products at a shop in 2001.

At present, nearly 24 years later, he has not only made a name for himself as a skilled electrician, but also became an inspiration for many others by providing training to those who want to make a living out of this trade.

Tarek now runs a repairing centre in Gabtoli area named "Tarek Electronic Repairing Centre", where he employs electricians to repair TVs, mobile phones and other electronic items for an affordable cost, and provides training to unemployed youths from the locality.

So far, at least 50 youths received training from him and are now employed as electricians at different shops in the area.

"Recently my TV went out of order. Tarek repaired it within just 30 minutes and charged only Tk 400, which was unbelievable. I am very impressed with his service," said Mobarok Hossain, a resident of Gabtoli area.

Fahim Azad, 30, an electrician at Monipura Bazar in Raipura upazila, said, "I was passing days in depression as I was unemployed for a long time after completing my degree from Narsingdi College. Later, I got in touch with Tarek through a friend and took training from him."

"Now I am running my own shop to repair TVs, mobile phones, and other items. I am also training others to join this trade, taking inspiration from Tarek."

Talking to this correspondent, Tarek said, "At present, I am earning around Tk 40,000 monthly from the shop, while also providing training to others. Many of my students are successfully working in the trade, which makes me proud."

"Despite my setbacks early in life, I did not lose hope and kept pursuing my interest with diligence. I think, being physically challenged is not a problem to achieve success if anyone is determined," he added.

Waliur Rahman, a former member of Chinispur union parishad, said, "Tarek has not only overcome his adversity but also has been contributing to reduce unemployment among youths in the area. He is an inspiration to all."