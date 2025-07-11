Defunct sluice gate triggers flooding in 20 Jashore villages

A sluice gate on the Kata Canal in Sarui Danga, under Manoharpur union of Jashore Sadar upazila. Photo: Collected

A sluice gate on the Kata Canal in Sarui Danga, under Manoharpur union of Jashore Sadar upazila, has remained inoperative for over a decade – a failure now causing widespread flooding across at least 20 villages following recent heavy rainfall.

Vast stretches of farmland, fish enclosures, and homes in Ichhali, Kashimpur, Lebutala, and Haibatpur unions have been submerged due to waterlogging exacerbated by the dysfunctional gate.

Ali Newaz, administrative officer of Lebutala Union Parishad said, "Every time it rains, parts of our union face severe waterlogging. We have repeatedly demanded dredging of the canal and repair of the sluice gate, but to no avail."

Jashore Water Development Board's Executive Engineer, Palash Kumar Banerjee, confirmed that a team visited the site yesterday afternoon after receiving a report.

On inspection, it was found that one of the two metal doors remains fully shut, while the other has been slightly pried open by locals using iron rods. The gate's mechanical components are damaged beyond repair, the hand crank is missing, and the railing has collapsed, he said.

"As a result, water is accumulating on one side with no outlet, leading to intense flooding. We managed to ease water flow slightly, but due to mechanical failures, a complete solution was not possible," he added.

Local resident Jashim Uddin alleged that despite repeated appeals, the Water Development Board has taken no effective steps to repair or replace the defunct sluice gate.

In previous years, villagers manually removed the gate to release excess water, but that is no longer feasible, he said.

"With continuous rainfall and the gate remaining closed, the situation has become unbearable," he said, urging immediate intervention.

Residents also expressed safety concerns, reporting injuries from nighttime movement over the now railing-less bridge.

"This sluice gate has become a curse for us," said Bacchu, a villager.

Shariful, another resident, said that the Kata Canal is the primary drainage outlet for four unions.

"Every monsoon, the closure of the sluice gate causes large portions of low-lying villages to become inundated. In the past, villagers attempted to open the gate using bamboo poles, shovels, and ropes, but those methods are now ineffective," he added.

According to locals, water from villages such as Rahelapur, Osmanpur, Enayetpur, Jagla, Kefayetnagar, Hapania, Rasulpur, Tetulbariar Beel, Salta, and Beneyali typically drains through the Kata Canal. With the sluice gate non-functional, water remains trapped, flooding these areas.

Engineer Palash added that while restoring the sluice gate and dredging the canal will take time, efforts are underway to resolve the issue as soon as possible.