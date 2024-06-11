Defeated candidate files complaint with EC over attack

A complaint was filed with the Election Commission in Dhaka yesterday regarding an attack on a defeated chairman candidate and his family by supporters of the winning candidate centring the Madhyanagar upazila polls on June 7.

Supporters of Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan, allegedly attacked the defeated candidate, Saidur Rahman, and his family near their residence in Datiapara village. The violence left at least seven people, including Saidur and his son lawyer Arifur Rahman, seriously injured.

Family members of the victims claimed the police have not taken any action against the attackers. Razzak is the elder brother of Rangpur Range DIG Abdul Baten.

Masukur Rahman, eldest son of Saidur, filed the complaint with the EC.

Meanwhile, Sunamganj District Lawyers' Association and Songkhubdho Nagorik Andolon, Sylhet held separate human chains protesting the attack. They demanded a judicial investigation.

Witnesses said the attack was reportedly led by Azim Mahmud, a nephew of Razzak.

Meanwhile, Azim filed a case against 17 people, including Saidur, with Madhyanagar Police Station on Saturday night.

Saidur and his son are currently undergoing treatment in a Dhaka hospital.

"The incident was a planned attack," Saidur said. "Police did not take any action against the attackers; rather, they are trying to harass us. Even a case has been filed against us."

Before the election, Saidur had complained against DIG Abdul Baten for violating the code of conduct and accused Madhyanagar police of bias. He believes this led to the attack.

DIG Baten denied the allegations, stating, "What would I gain from this incident? I didn't influence the local police to work for my brother."

He claimed Saidur's supporters first attacked his relative. "I only instructed the local police to control the law-and-order situation," Baten said.

Madhyanagar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Emran Hossain said police are playing an impartial role and additional law enforcers have been deployed to avoid further violence.

Razzak and Azim could not be contacted for comments.