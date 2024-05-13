Deena Parveen Forkan no more

Dr Deena Parveen Forkan passed away on May 11 at her residence in Gulshan-2, Dhaka. She was 70, said a press release.

She had been suffering from cancer.

She left behind her children, sisters, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.

Deena Parveen contributed to the field of English Language Teaching, and academia.

She earned her PhD from the University of Toledo. She joined the Department of English and Modern Languages at North South University in 1997.

Her efforts were recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Dubai for her contributions to ELT.

Dr Forkan had a career as a teacher and author, with a certification in writing and communication from Harvard. She had published a book of short stories, titled "Fire on the Hills".

Her Qulkhani will be held on May 17 after Asr prayers at her Gulshan residence.