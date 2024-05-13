Bangladesh
City Desk
Mon May 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 12:34 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Deena Parveen Forkan no more

City Desk
Mon May 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 12:34 AM

Dr Deena Parveen Forkan passed away on May 11 at her residence in Gulshan-2, Dhaka. She was 70, said a press release.

She had been suffering from cancer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She left behind her children, sisters, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.

Deena Parveen contributed to the field of English Language Teaching, and academia.

She earned her PhD from the University of Toledo. She joined the Department of English and Modern Languages at North South University in 1997.

Her efforts were recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Dubai for her contributions to ELT.

Dr Forkan had a career as a teacher and author, with a certification in writing and communication from Harvard. She had published a book of short stories, titled "Fire on the Hills".

Her Qulkhani will be held on May 17 after Asr prayers at her Gulshan residence.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দক্ষিণ ও দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়ার কেন্দ্রীয় বাজার হওয়ার সুযোগ আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

দক্ষিণ ও দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়ার বাজারে প্রবেশের জন্য ইতালির ব্যবসায়ীদের বাংলাদেশে বিনিয়োগের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। 

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাইরে থেকে ওষুধ কিনতে না চাওয়ায় রাজশাহী মেডিকেলে রোগীর স্বজনকে মারধর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification