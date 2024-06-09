Bangladesh
Dedicated roads for cycling twice a month: Atiqul

File photo

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam yesterday said specific roads in the DNCC area will be designated for cycling two days a month.

He made the announcement while attending the "Pedal for Planet" cycling rally organised by Jaago Foundation and Volunteer for Bangladesh from in front of the Sangsad Bhaban to Gulshan-2 intersection.

The rally was organised to raise awareness about carbon emissions and environmental protection.

