Dedicated roads for cycling twice a month: Atiqul
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam yesterday said specific roads in the DNCC area will be designated for cycling two days a month.
He made the announcement while attending the "Pedal for Planet" cycling rally organised by Jaago Foundation and Volunteer for Bangladesh from in front of the Sangsad Bhaban to Gulshan-2 intersection.
The rally was organised to raise awareness about carbon emissions and environmental protection.
