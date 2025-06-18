Decline in WASH budget concerning

Says joint budget tracking analysis by PPRC, WaterAid

The Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and WaterAid Bangladesh have expressed deep concern over the declining budget allocation for the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector in the proposed Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

In a joint budget tracking analysis released yesterday, the two organisations noted that WASH allocations have dropped from Tk 182.28 billion in 2022–23 to a proposed Tk 109.01 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

Although the proposed allocation marks a slight increase from the current year's revised ADP figure of Tk 91.41 billion, it remains far below what is needed to meet growing sector challenges, they said in a press release.

"This sharp decline undermines efforts to ensure citizens' rights to safe water and sanitation," the statement read.

The policy brief also highlighted stark inequities in budget distribution.

Dhaka Wasa alone is set to receive over Tk 31.4 billion, while allocations for the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) -- which is responsible for providing WASH services nationwide -- have been reduced, they stated.

Only 7 out of 12 city corporations received WASH allocations, leaving out Rajshahi, Rangpur, Cumilla, and Sylhet, among others.

"Intra-urban disparities continue to persist, with Dhaka North City Corporation and Gazipur receiving the lion's share once again," the analysis noted.

While there are some positive signs in areas such as Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) and climate adaptation, the allocation for core services like water supply and sanitation infrastructure has declined, it said.

Gender and social inclusion also appear to be sidelined in the current budget framework, it added.

The two organisations called for an accountability framework to track the implementation of inclusive WASH policies. Without such measures, they said, the goal of achieving safely managed water and sanitation services for all will remain out of reach.

Speaking on the findings, Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC, said, "Water and sanitation are not merely technical issues. They are fundamental human rights and essential to health, dignity, and resilience. Budgetary priorities must reflect this, especially as climate pressures grow and inequalities deepen."

The PPRC–WaterAid WASH budget tracking partnership has been in place since the 2016–17 fiscal year.