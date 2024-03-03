Declared risky, hospital building still in use

A one-storey building of Jamalpur General Hospital, which was declared risky for its dilapidated condition, is still being used for treatment of outdoor patients.

The Public Works Department in January 2021 declared the building unsafe and unusable and directed the hospital authorities to vacate and abandon it.

The hospital authority, however, has continued to use it for the last three years as there is no alternative building for treating outdoor patients.

As such, patients are undergoing treatment in the building, constructed in 1961, amid risk.

Visiting the building recently, this correspondent observed that many cracks have developed in the walls and ceiling, allowing rainwater to seep in the building and leave the floors wet during monsoon.

Around 1,500 patients come to avail the hospital's outdoor facilities daily, said Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant director of the hospital.

Several patients sustained injuries due to plasters falling off the ceiling at different times, said hospital sources.

"We are always afraid that the roof might collapse while we are on duty," said Aminul Haque, medical technologist at the hospital's blood bank.

"The building is in a sorry state and should not be used for our activities any longer due to the risks associated with it," said Shamim Iftekhar, resident medical officer.

"The building was declared risky in 2021. A proposal to construct a new building for the hospital has been sent to the health ministry," said FM Ashraful Awal, sub-divisional engineer of PWD.