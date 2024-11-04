Declare Nov 3 as mourning day

Says Sohel Taj

Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj, son of Bangladesh's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad, submitted a memorandum yesterday calling for the state to observe November 3 as Jail Killing Day and designate it as a National Mourning Day.

The memorandum was handed to the Chief Adviser's assistant private secretary, Shabbir Ahmad, near the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka around 5:00pm.

Sohel Taj expressed his hopes that the chief adviser would consider his appeal.

"The private secretary has received a memorandum from me. He will present my demands to the chief adviser, who will read them and give me feedback on his opinion," he said.

In his three-point demand, Sohel Taj urged for April 10 to be observed as Republic Day and for Jail Killing Day to be marked with full state honours. He also demanded that the contributions of national leaders and the complete history of the Liberation War be incorporated into the national curriculum.

Earlier in the day, activists from Prohori 71 staged a demonstration near Paribagh Supermarket, displaying placards to support Sohel Taj's demands. The area was under police surveillance, with officers stationed around the demonstration and on Minto Road.

Meanwhile, the Awami League alleged that police, alongside Jamaat-Shibir supporters, had cordoned off Banani graveyard from early morning to prevent gatherings.

In a Facebook post, the AL claimed the move was an attempt to obstruct their planned observance of Jail Killing Day, during which they intended to honour national leaders by placing flowers at their graves in Banani and Rajshahi and holding prayers for the Liberation War martyrs.

The post read, "The people of Bangladesh will not accept the stance taken by anti-independence forces."

Meanwhile in Kapasia, Gazipur, the home of Tajuddin Ahmed, unknown youths allegedly attempted to interfere a tribute ceremony organised by local freedom fighters marking the day. Despite this, the event preceded with a brief discussion and prayer session in honour of the four national leaders.