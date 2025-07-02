Declare July charter or face public wrath

Says NCP, calls for march to Dhaka on Aug 3

The mother of July martyr Abu Sayed affectionately welcomes National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam. Nahid, along with other NCP leaders, visited Rangpur’s Pirganj yesterday to pay respect at the grave of Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead during last year’s uprising. Photo: Courtesy of NCP

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said yesterday that any delay in announcing the July Declaration and the July Charter would not be tolerated and warned of compelling the interim government into making the announcements.

"We're saying this very clearly: we want to issue a warning. If you, or the government, or anyone else, believe that those who took to the streets have now returned home, you are mistaken," he said while visiting the grave of July martyr Abu Sayed in Rangpur.

"We, the people of Bangladesh, will go to every street and corner. We'll call on students, the public, youth, and workers to take to the streets once again. We're returning to Dhaka on August 3; we'll enter the capital with the students, workers and people of Bangladesh.

"We'll claim and secure the July Declaration and the July Charter."

Earlier, the NCP announced a 36-day nationwide party campaign titled "Desh Gortey July Padajatra (July March to Rebuild the Nation)".

The march that started with a visit to Abu Sayed's grave, is set to go through all 64 districts.

Nahid said, "Today, we have launched our July march. Martyrs like Abu Sayed continue to inspire our struggle to dismantle fascist systems. For generations to come, the people of Bangladesh will revere Abu Sayed, Mugdha, Wasim, and all other martyrs and wounded fighters."

Yesterday marked the beginning of the first anniversary of the July uprising. Exactly one year ago, on this day, a movement began under the banner of Students Against Discrimination.

"That quota reform movement transformed into a mass uprising and brought down the authoritarian fascist government. The death of Abu Sayed played a vital role in that downfall.

Photo: Collected

"We are calling the July march: 'A March to Build the Nation'."

While visiting Abu Sayed's grave, Nahid also paid tribute to all martyrs and injured fighters of July on behalf of the NCP, and all students and citizens who took part in the uprising.

"From here, we once again reiterate our three core demands: justice, reform, and a new constitution. To build a new Bangladesh, we must pursue justice and reform and move towards a new constitution through an elected constituent assembly."

After visiting Abu Sayed's grave, the march moved on to Gaibandha town, where the NCP held another rally on the Shaheed Minar premises at the town's Municipal Park at 3:00pm.

Nahid said people did not take part in the mass uprising and shed their blood on the streets just so one party could replace another.

"The movement shattered fear and taught us to speak without hesitation. The movement brought about a new country, but the nation has not yet been built. We've taken to the streets to build a new country where people of all religions and ethnicities can express their opinions and claim their rights without fear."

Nahid was accompanied by NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Convenor Samanta Shermeen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Zara, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, and Chief Organiser (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah, among others.

[Our correspondent from Bogura contributed to this report.]