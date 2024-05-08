Declare heatwave as a national disaster: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam urged authorities concerned to declare the heatwave as a national disaster and include it in the standing order on disaster.

He said this at the inaugural workshop of Heatwave Warning Portal in collaboration with Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Regional Integrated Multi Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) and Save the Children at the conference room of DNCC on Monday.

A link to the heatwave warning portal has been attached to the website of the Meteorological Department and the Shobar Dhaka app of DNCC.

Atiqul said, "This portal will help users to easily plan and make decisions. Especially in the case of urban planning, the forecast of heat waves will be very helpful in taking advanced steps for vulnerable populations."

Bushra Afrin, chief heat officer, said, "This colour coded heatwave alert system will help identify the most vulnerable areas of the city. The addition of this heatwave alert to the Shobar Dhaka app is a very timely decision."