Christians urge in a letter to Yunus

Bangladesh's Christian community has written a letter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, requesting him to declare Easter Sunday a public holiday.

Archbishop Bejoy N D'Cruze, OMI, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh and also of the United Forum of Churches, Bangladesh, wrote the letter to the chief adviser on October 17.

It said the Christians of Bangladesh expressed deep gratitude to the chief adviser for taking the important role during the crisis period of Bangladesh and assured him of prayers for the success of his government.

"We beg to bring your kind notice that the Easter Sunday, on which we celebrate the triumph of Our Lord Jesus Christ over sin and death, is one of the most significant celebrations in the Christendom."

The feast falls on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox, the letter said.

"Unfortunately, this day of immense importance for Christians is not counted as government holiday despite repeated requests to the previous governments of Bangladesh.

"As a result, many Christians cannot attend the Church-services and the Holy Mass and thus fail to fulfill religious obligations and appease spiritual thirst."

The archbishop said moreover, some exams often fall on this day and the Christian students feel distressed not being able to join the feast with the community.

"We beg to have this opportunity, like other religions of our country, to celebrate this significant and solemn celebration with religious mode, joy and festivities."

He said although the Christian population is not big, they are very much part of this country and making significant contributions towards development initiatives through caring and sharing efforts, particularly in the areas of education, medical care, poverty alleviation and other community development programmes.