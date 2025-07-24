A decisive leader during 1971

Speakers say at an event commemorating Tajuddin Ahmad

Tajuddin Ahmad showed true leadership by taking decisive action during one of the most uncertain moments in the nation's history 1971, said Emeritus Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury yesterday.

"In colonial India, he had already begun thinking about freedom and independence -- his vision of liberation was rooted in self-reliance," Chowdhury said at an event titled "Muktijuddher Onibarjya Sarothi: Shotoborshe Tajuddin Ahmad" (Tajuddin Ahmad at 100: An Inevitable Companion of the Liberation War).

The event was organised by the cultural platform Kaler Dhoni and held at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro auditorium in the capital's Bangla Motor area.

"He wanted the war to be conducted by the people of this land. Though he accepted India's support, he made it clear that this was not an India–Pakistan war -- it was a Bangladesh–Pakistan war."

He was an idealist, yet also a realist.

"Tajuddin did not aspire to become the top leader. He never sought the limelight. He was prepared to be second, not first—and that, too, was part of his idealism."

But after March 25, in those moments of deep uncertainty and danger, the decisions he made and the role he played were acts of true leadership, Chowdhury said.

At that time, no national leader was present in the country.

"And in that vacuum, Tajuddin Ahmad led with clarity, courage and practical wisdom. He led with substance over status. Even before 1971, his thoughts on freedom were deeply tied to economic and political self-dependence."

Tajuddin's ideological commitment went beyond just securing independence, Chowdhury said.

During the Liberation War, Tajuddin Ahmad believed in socialism, an ideal that was later enshrined in the state's founding principles.

Tajuddin understood the dangers of capitalism, Chowdhury said.

"That is why he spoke of socialism -- not as an abstract theory, but as a practical dream for a fairer, more humane society. When we speak of the spirit of the Liberation War, we must refer to the spirit of a social revolution -- not merely the spirit of national independence. This was our expectation -- that a social revolution would take place within our country."

Through that, genuine democracy would emerge. And genuine democracy is not possible without socialism.

Reflecting on the erasure of progressive leaders from the national narrative, he asked: "Why did Tajuddin disappear? Why was Maulana Bhashani erased? The attempt to wipe out both figures is no coincidence -- they belonged to the same ideological stream."

They disappeared from history because the social revolution they envisioned never happened.

"That is why we struggle to remember Tajuddin today. Tajuddin believed people needed food, but they needed dreams even more. His vision of Bangladesh was tied to those dreams -- and our future depends on whether we are willing to pursue them," Chowdhury added.

Another speaker Alamgir Khan described the wartime government led by Tajuddin as the most effective and honourable administration in Bangladesh's history.

"If we are to judge our leaders, the Mujibnagar Government should be the benchmark," he said.

Writer Kajal Rashid Shaheen questioned why a nation capable of great uprisings remains politically fragile.

Bangladesh might not have come into being had it not been for Tajuddin Ahmad, said Ahmad Mostafa Kamal, a professor at Independent University Bangladesh.

"He was the spine of the Liberation War administration," he said.

Tajuddin did not lead alone and acknowledged the contributions of his colleagues, said Morshed Shafiul Hasan, however, a writer and an academic.

Lawyer Arif Khan referred to Tajuddin's speech on April 10 as the country's "first constitutional document".

Tajuddin had outlined the early administrative and ideological framework for the new nation, said Shahidullah Farazi, a lyricist.

There should be a more accurate representation of national leaders like Tajuddin Ahmad in textbooks, said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, director of the International Mother Language Institute.

The event was moderated by writer and journalist Emran Mahfuz. The other speakers included Gawhar Nayeem Wara and Shuvo Kibria.