Decision on traditional Kundubari Fair today

The decision to hold the 250-year-old traditional Kundubari Fair in Madaripur's Kalkini upazila will be decided at a meeting today.

Initially, the Shariatpur district administration decided to cancel the fair due to protests from a group of locals. However, the announcement to cancel the fair sparked significant backlash on social media.

The week-long fair was scheduled to commence on October 31 in Bhurghata village, coinciding with the Kali Puja festivities. The fair, named after the Kundu clan, is organised on the premises of Kundubari temple.

On October 16, about a dozen locals submitted a written request to the Kalkini upazila nirbahi officer, urging the cancellation of the fair due to alleged "anti-social activities" associated with it, according to local sources and officials.

On October 22, the Kalkini upazila administration decided to halt the fair, as confirmed by UNO Utthom Kumar Das.

"Some locals approached me on October 16, requesting to stop the fair, although I am not aware of their political affiliations," he stated.

"Subsequently, we convened a meeting with the local residents. On October 22, we made a preliminary decision to cancel the fair to prevent any potential violence or undesirable incidents," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

The UNO mentioned that the upcoming meeting will involve all stakeholders to reach a conclusive decision.

"Even if we do revoke the lease for the fair, the administration will ensure adequate security so that the puja can proceed with the appropriate celebrations," he added.