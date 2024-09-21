Decision to halt politics at DU undemocratic

Say student organisations

Student organisations said the decision to suspend all political activities at Dhaka University is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and a violation of basic rights.

They added that suspending student politics and taking away the right to protest and assemble contradict the aspirations of student-led mass uprising, which toppled the Awami League government.

On Thursday night, the DU authorities in an emergency syndicate meeting decided to suspend political activities by teachers, students, and staffers on the campus until further notice.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, pro-BNP student body, described the temporary ban on student politics as undemocratic, unconstitutional, and a violation of fundamental rights.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nasir Uddin Nasir, general secretary of JCD, said, "The democratic environment at Dhaka University will be destroyed."

He added that it would help increase the activities of banned organisations and demanded withdrawal of this ill-conceived decision.

In a statement yesterday, Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Ragib-Rokibul) said that suspending student politics at DU is part of a plot to "turn the university into a cantonment".

The statement, signed by office secretary Main Ahmed, said almost all student organisations took to the streets under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, alongside the masses, going beyond their organisational framework to make the uprising successful.

The organisation warned the government that if it follows in the footsteps of the previous autocratic regime, it will face the same fate.

It also called on the Dhaka University authorities to immediately remove the syndicate members who collaborated with the former autocratic government and plotted to curtail the students' constitutional right to be involved in student politics.

They also demanded student union elections immediately.

Speaking to this newspaper, Salman Siddiqui, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said the suspension of student politics and taking away the right to protest and assemble go against the aspirations of the student-led uprising and restrict the people's freedom of expression.

"This is undoubtedly undemocratic. When people are denied the right to organise and express themselves, discussion and debate in a healthy democratic environment come to a halt.

"This creates the foundation for fascist rule and diverse opinions are suppressed by force."

Mashiur Rahman Richard, president of Chhatra Federation, said not student politics, politicisation should be banned.

"The decision to suspend student politics is suicidal and contradictory to the spirit of the mass uprising. Most of the university syndicate members were collaborators of the previous fascist regime, and thus, they have no moral right to suspend student politics."

He added that the decision came at a time when Tofazzal, an outsider, was beaten to death at Dhaka University, which is one of the worst incidents in the history of the university.

"This proves that if politics is officially banned, the culture of torture and oppression against the general people continues."

Despite repeated attempts, this newspaper could not reach any leaders of the Chhatra League, pro-AL student body, for comments.

Meanwhile, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Mahir-Shuvo faction) demonstrated in front of Shoparjito Shadhinota at DU yesterday, protesting suspension of student politics.

They also demanded fair trials of the killings at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities.