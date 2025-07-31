Decision on charge framing August 6

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 yesterday set August 6 for delivering its decision on whether to frame charges or discharge 30 accused in connection with the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, and one of the martyrs of the July 2024 uprising.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, fixed the date after wrapping up hearings from both the prosecution and the defence.

On Monday, the prosecution urged the tribunal to indict the accused, including former BRU vice-chancellor Md Hasibur Rashid, former Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RPMP) commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, and former BRU proctor Shariful Islam, for their alleged roles in crimes against humanity during the uprising.

The following two days saw arguments from four state-appointed lawyers representing 24 absconding accused, along with defence counsels for six others currently in custody.

Earlier on June 30, the tribunal took cognisance of the charges pressed by the prosecution, which include murder, attempted murder, abetment, complicity, and command responsibility under crimes against humanity.

Sayed was shot dead on July 16 last year in Rangpur during a student-led protest against the quota system in government jobs. The defiance he showed against oppression before his death turned the protests into a mass uprising that eventually toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5 last year.

The accused in jail are former university proctor Shariful Islam, assistant registrar Rafiul Hasan Rasel, staff member Anwar Parvez, assistant sub-inspector Amir Hossain, constable Sujan Chandra Roy, and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash. At least 24 accused are absconding.