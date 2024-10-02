Decision on age limit for govt jobs in 7 days: job seekers’ coordinator

A decision on raising the age limit for entry into government service will be taken within seven working days, Russel Mahmud, a coordinator of the job seekers demanding 35 years as the maximum job entry age, said today.

Russel told reporters about the development after a meeting with the senior secretary of the public administration ministry at the Secretariat.

"They formed a team for a meeting with us, we talked to the team, they listened to us, they said that they will give a logical solution within the next seven working days," he said.

Job seekers staged a demonstration in Dhaka's Ramna Park area demanding the government increase the age limit for entry into public service to 35 years on Monday, leading to clashes with the police.

Demonstrators attempted to march towards the residence of Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, resulting in a standoff with law enforcers.