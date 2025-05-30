Decentralise power to prevent authoritarianism

Speakers tell Shujan roundtable

Concentrating power in the hands of a single person has long been a reality in Bangladesh, weakening state institutions through corruption and abuse of power, speakers said at a roundtable yesterday.

They emphasised that one of the key goals of the July uprising was to push for reforms to prevent authoritarian rule, and no reform will be effective unless the spirit of anti-discrimination movements is upheld.

The event, titled "Citizen Charter and Civic Expectations", was organised by Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital.

At the discussion, Prof Ali Riaz, co-chair of the National Consensus Commission, said any constitutional amendment must reflect public opinion and aspirations, as the constitution is a social contract between the state and its citizens.

He said, "The commission is working to build consensus on key reforms. While agreement has been reached on several issues, more dialogue is needed with political parties. We aim to finalise a Citizen Charter by July."

"The goal of the charter is to safeguard citizens' rights, ensure a balance of power, and strengthen state institutions. Through this charter, we are trying to establish a formal understanding between citizens and political parties -- so that parties can be held accountable," he added.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said the concentration of power in one individual has repeatedly led to one-person rule in Bangladesh.

"When the same person becomes prime minister, head of parliament, and party leader, it can be a serious problem. The prime minister is supposed to be the head of the executive branch, while the parliament is the legislative branch. When the same person leads both, it violates the theory of separation of powers," he said.

Such centralisation is a key factor behind the country's slide toward authoritarianism, he added.

Shujan Acting President Justice MA Matin said peaceful transition of power through elections is important but not enough to ensure democracy.

"Even authoritarian rulers in Germany and Czechoslovakia were elected. One of the core aspirations of the July Uprising was to bring reforms that would prevent authoritarianism from returning," he said.

He urged civil society and other stakeholders to remain vocal in pushing for the implementation of the reform commission's recommendations.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said the points of consensus must be turned into a national charter.

"This will serve as a kind of agreement between political parties and the people. It may not be a formally signed document, but the public will place trust in it," he said.

He warned that political resistance and an uncooperative bureaucracy pose major risks to reform efforts.

"If political parties fail to embrace the core spirit of anti-discrimination, reforms will not succeed. Authoritarianism may slow down, but the power imbalance will persist. Also, if political parties cannot ensure accountability to the people, we will continue to face failure," he said.

He added that bureaucrats, although not signatories to the charter, might become major obstacles in implementing reforms.

As long as the bureaucracy does not undergo positive change and continues to interpret recommendations to suit its own interests -- reforms will not be possible, he said, adding, "We must think about how to overcome these barriers."

Safar Raj Hossain, chairman of Police Reform Commission, said the state must now make genuine efforts to uphold fundamental rights, which have been curtailed by past laws.

Prof Robayet Ferdous of Dhaka University, a Shujan executive member, said, "Without a shift in political culture, structural reforms alone won't ensure a balance of power."

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser, and eminent photographer Shahidul Alam also spoke at the event.