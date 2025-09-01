From decay to display

150-year-old printing press relocated to Mymensingh museum

The remains of a printing press, believed to be around 150 years old, were relocated to the Mymensingh Museum on Saturday after being abandoned for decades near the city's Mrittunjoy School.

Sabina Yeasmin, field officer at the Department of Archaeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh Division), said the relocation was carried out with the support of law enforcers as per instructions from higher authorities.

"This century-old artefact will be preserved and displayed for visitors," said Sabina, who also serves as custodian of the museum.

Earlier in August, members of the Antiquities Preservation Committee, a local group of researchers and cultural activists, discovered the decaying press exposed to the elements, with many of its parts missing.

Committee member Abdul Kader Chowdhury claimed the machine dates back about 150 years.

Archaeology researcher Swapon Dhar traced its history to 1875, when Sherpur zamindar Harchandra Roy Chowdhury brought the press to Mymensingh. Later, several literary figures, including Girish Chandra Roy Chowdhury, Sreekantha Sen, Sreenath Roy, Horikishore Ray, and Upendra Kishore Ray, became involved in operating it for publishing literary works.

In 1947, the press was used by Anath Bandhu Guha, founder of Mrittunjoy School. Soon afterward, it was handed over to Maulana Shamsul Huda Panchbaghi, a noted Islamic scholar, reformer, and political leader from Gafargaon upazila.

The press remained active even after Bangladesh's independence, printing political leaflets and posters.

Citing historical records, Rezaul Karim Aslam, a collector of ancient musical instruments, said the press was manufactured by HS Cropper and Co, a UK-based firm founded by Henry Smith Cropper. The company produced such models between 1866 and 1892. A nameplate on the press bears the inscription PATENT 2403, matching a patent registered in 1867.

On August 25, the preservation committee formally appealed to the Department of Archaeology to protect the press.

The issue drew wider attention after The Daily Star published a report headlined "150-year-old printing press left to decay" on August 29.