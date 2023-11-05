A decade-long misery for Muktagachha residents

Residents of Muktagachha municipality under Mymensingh district have been suffering immensely for a decade due to severe traffic congestion on Dhaka-Tangail Road.

Despite repeated complaints from the locals in this regard, the authorities concerned have yet to take any steps to mitigate the problem.

The road, being the only one connecting the municipality to the capital, is used by all Dhaka-bound heavy vehicles like buses and trucks from the northern districts, said Yunus Ali, executive officer of the municipality.

Besides registered vehicles, hundreds of unregistered ones, including battery-run three-wheelers and human hauliers, use this road daily, while hawkers occupy the walkways, further adding to the menace, residents said.

While there are 110 registered battery-run auto-rickshaws in the area, around 2,000 are currently operating on the road despite regular drives and mobile courts conducted to stop those from plying, Yunus Ali added.

"The authorities must opt for a zero-tolerance policy against unregistered vehicles and encroachers," said advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonouddyogh Mymensingh.

Abdul Mazid, officer-in-charge of Muktagachha Police Station, said only six traffic police personnel are posted there, which is significantly lower compared to the required manpower.

Asked about the unregistered auto-rickshaw stand near RK High School in the area, the OC said he initiated repeated efforts to shift the stand but failed so far.

Muktagachha UNO AKM Lutfor Rahman said, "Drives and mobile courts led to cleaner roads and footpaths only for a while before the unregistered vehicles and encroachers return. A permanent solution is needed to reduce congestion on the road."

"A bypass road from Satrasia to Bhabki is being constructed for buses and trucks. Hopefully, this will help relieve pressure of vehicles from the main road inside the municipality," said Muktagachha mayor Billal Hossain.