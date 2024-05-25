A decade-long misery

Primary school field in Jashore remains waterlogged

The field of Arshingripukuria Government Primary School in Chougachha upazila of Jashore has remained waterlogged for the last one decade in absence of a proper drainage system.

As such, students have to wade through dirty water accumulating in the field to get to their classes and do the same again to return home after school every day.

The school, established in 1958, is on 33 decimals of low-lying land. Even a little rain results in knee-deep water submerging the field. In the monsoon, the situation becomes unbearably worse.

Parents, students and local residents have long been seeking intervention of the authorities concerned and local public representatives to look into the matter.

Yet, there has been no step taken to this end.

"The field always remains under water. We face great difficulty entering the school premises. We could never play in the field due to waterlogging," said Hasibur Rahman, a student.

Mehdi Hasan, another student, echoed him.

"The school field has remained waterlogged all year long for the last 10 years. It has no boundary wall, no tube well, and its bathrooms are in a shabby state. Since there is no other school in the vicinity, we have no choice but to send our children here," said Shafi Khatun, a parent.

Jahangir Alam, another parent, urged everyone concerned to look into the matter and take necessary steps to solve the problem.

"We have reached out to the local union parishad member, upazila parishad chairman, and the education officer in this regard. However, no step has yet been taken while my school continues to bear this misery," said Ruhul Amin, headteacher of the school.

Muktadir Rahman Sohel, president of the school's management committee, echoed him.

"It is necessary to elevate the school compound by filling up soil. Unfortunately, there is no fund for this at present. I will discuss the matter in the union parishad meeting," said Najibur Rahman, local UP member.

Contacted, Mostafizur Rahman, upazila education officer in Chougachha, said they are aware of the school's situation.

"We received the school's application and informed the higher authorities about it. Once fund is allocated, the problem will be resolved," he added.