Debt, desperation and displacement

The vicious cycle of borrowing and repaying in Dhaka slums

Just six years ago, 37-year-old Kabir Hossain, a butcher from Bhashantek slum in the capital, enjoyed a comfortable life with his family of six.

By 2018, he owned Tk 12 lakh in cash, a meat shop, a motorcycle, and a leased car.

However, by 2020, he found himself indebted to 30 creditors, owing a total of Tk 20 lakh. Of this amount, only around Tk 5 lakh was the principal; the remainder consisted of high-interest charges from loan sharks.

To manage these debts, Kabir borrowed from microcredit organisations, only to fall into a cycle of borrowing to repay, further escalating his debts.

Facing mounting pressures, Kabir eventually fled his home, leaving his family to sell their belongings to survive.

Like Kabir, many slum dwellers in the city are enduring a miserable phase with mounting informal loan burdens.

While banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) typically offer loans with annual interest rates ranging from 10-15 percent, these loan sharks provide loans at much higher rates, often between 15-20 percent per month.

The Daily Star found that such loans, in different slums of the capital, are known as "emergency loans", and are taken for urgent needs like paying microcredit loan installments, medical expenses, business stock purchases and spot gambling.

"After several months of constant losses that depleted most of my savings, I borrowed Tk 1.5 lakh to expand my business, agreeing to supply 15-kg of meat monthly. However, I couldn't repay the amount on time, and had to keep supplying meat, which caused further losses," Kabir shared.

"To repay, I took a microcredit loan and turned to lenders with 15-20 percent monthly rates to pay the microcredit installments. With no profits and lenders taking earnings, my debt ballooned to Tk 20 lakh," he explained.

"At one point, a lender detained and beat me for money, but my father-in-law bailed me out," he added.

"In 2019, I fled due to constant pressure, because they would crowd my house demanding money. A year later, upon my return after an arbitration, I resumed business, but if they didn't receive payment, they would take away my meat, preventing any profit," he explained.

"I then tried selling vegetables, but it wasn't profitable enough to repay loans," he said.

As per the law, lending money with exorbitant interest rates by the informal moneylenders is illegal, and the High Court has multiple times ordered the authorities to take measures to address this issue.

"Failing, I had no choice but to send my 11-year-old son to work at a hotel for Tk 6,500 per month. We had to sell everything -- fridge, TV, furniture, plates, and glasses."

After Eid-ul-Azha this year, Kabir fled the slum again due to lender pressure. Despite promising to repay through sacrificial animal butchering, he couldn't earn enough to satisfy the creditors.

Two days before Eid, Kabir's son broke his hand while working, needing Tk 40,000 for surgery. Hindered by lenders, Kabir risked permanent damage to his son's hand.

According to Johura Hossain, Kabir's wife, the informal loan system has made their life miserable. "If anyone wants to witness hell on earth, come see us," she said.

Fleeing in fear of loan sharks is common in cases when people can't repay their loans and interest. But these loan sharks take everything -- belongings, homes, and other properties -- leaving them with nothing.

Manik Sarder, a 45-year-old betel nut seller from Bhashantek slum, had a microcredit NGO loan before the pandemic. When Covid-19 halted his business, he borrowed Tk 1.5 lakh at 12 percent monthly interest from loan sharks to repay his previous loan.

"I planned to take another microcredit loan to settle the high-interest one, but the NGO stopped lending during the pandemic. With no income, my debt skyrocketed, forcing me to flee," he said.

"They sold my Tk 1.20 lakh home for Tk 65,000 and seized the deed of my Tk 6 lakh land in Tongi, claiming it was fake. Now, I fear returning," he added.

"Many of his lenders come to us, and we are enduring their pressure," said Milon Sarder, Manik's brother.

Abul Hossain, a resident of Bhashantek's Abul's slum, which houses 319 families, shared that the slum has around 12 loan sharks, mostly women, who offer high-interest loans during emergencies.

"Since obtaining loans from financial organisations and microcredit NGOs involves formalities and time, people in the slum resort to these high-interest loans when they need money urgently," he explained.

Md Shukkur, 33, a carpenter from Abul's slum in Bhashantek, said he and his wife had an average life before. His wife used to earn around Tk 14,000 per month by working as a construction labourer.

However, during her second pregnancy, they already had a loan of Tk 10,000. His wife required a C-section and a 15-day hospitalisation, for which they took an additional loan of Tk 20,000.

To repay this, they borrowed another Tk 10,000 from a loan shark. Since his wife was unable to work due to caring for the infant, their outstanding debt rose to Tk 80,000 within eight months on his monthly income alone.

"I don't know whether I can clear my debts in my lifetime or not. Now, we are planning to take a microcredit loan," he said.

Khadija Akter from Abul's slum, said her husband, used to trade in old buildings by buying them and selling the materials.

Eight months ago, they took a Tk 5 lakh loan from five lenders for 15 days to buy a Tk 12.5 lakh building. Unfortunately, they incurred a loss of Tk 2 lakh.

After selling some land, they managed to repay part of the loan, but it took two months instead of 15 days, adding Tk 40,000 in interest.

"We still had a Tk 3,00,000 loan with interest, so we took a Tk 1 lakh loan from an NGO. To pay the instalments, we took another high-interest loan of Tk 20,000 from a local lender with a 15 percent monthly interest rate," she said.

Md Nasir Uddin, former officer-in-charge of Bhashantek Police Station, said, "No one has come to us with a complaint regarding these issues; however, we will surely look into this."

Banani Police Station former OC Kazi Sahan Haque echoed the same.