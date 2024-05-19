Debt crisis threatens progress

Speakers tell event

The unprecedented level of debt threatens to derail hopes for sustainability following Bangladesh's graduation to a middle-income country, said speakers at an event yesterday.

EquityBD, along with several civil society organisations, organised the event at Topkhana road.

Omour Faruk Bhuiya from BDCSO Process stated that the FY 2024-25 budget will amount to 8.05 trillion taka, with Tk 2.75 trillion attributed to debt. The current per capita debt stands at $580, and the repayment of this debt will significantly affect people's livelihoods.

Ferdous Ara Rumee, secretary general of International Rural Women's Day Observation Committee, said, "Ninety one percent of people are employed in the informal sector, with 95 percent being women. We must assess women's progress through the annual gender-budget reporting system."

Mustafa Kamal Akanda of the COAST Foundation said the budget for roads and highways is Tk 875 billion, yet there is no allocation for road safety. In 2023, road accidents resulted in 8,505 deaths.

Mir Mohammad Ali, assistant professor at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, said fisheries and aquaculture employ nearly 1.4 million people, but the budget neglects the survival needs of poor fishers during the three to four annual fishing ban periods.

Abul Hasan of EquityBD said internal climate-induced migration remains a significant challenge for Bangladesh. Despite the development of a migration strategy paper five years ago, insufficient investment has been allocated to this area. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, chief moderator of EquityBD, chaired the event.