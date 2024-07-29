Deaths in violence: Govt upgrades tally to 150

At least 150 people died so far in the recent violence over the quota reform protests, said a government report today.

It was placed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan before the cabinet meeting held today.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed journalists of the development at a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) this afternoon.

Yesterday, the home minister said at least 147 people died during the violence.

According to The Daily Star database, at least 163 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

However, the death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, could be much higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

According to the Prothom Alo, at least 210 people died in the violence as of Sunday.