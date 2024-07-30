Deaths during demo: 74 eminent citizens call for probe under UN supervision

Seventy-four eminent citizens, including human rights activists, lawyers, and academicians yesterday called for an independent UN-led investigation into all incidents of deaths, injuries, and torture of students and peaceful citizens caused by the excesses of police, Rab and other forces.

Their call included a five-point demand, emphasising the need for justice, transparency, and accountability.

The investigation, they insisted, should be conducted transparently and impartially under the supervision of a high-level UN team of experts, they said at a press conference.

The citizens also urged the UN to initiate this process and ensure that all those responsible, regardless of rank or political affiliation, face legal consequences.

They also called on the government for immediate action to ensure the safety of students, protection of their future, and restoration of the overall educational environment.

Additionally, they asked the government to declare a period of national mourning to honour and respect those killed and seriously injured.

The citizens demanded the immediate disclosure of the actual number, names, and identities of the deceased, injured, and affected individuals. The government must provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased, take full responsibility for the medical treatment of the injured, and ensure the rehabilitation of those who have lost their eyes and limbs, they said.

The eminent citizens strongly condemned the arbitrary arrests and detention of students and citizens based on fabricated charges and urged the government to cease these repressive activities, dismantle torture cells, and restore a conducive educational environment by addressing the students' demands.

Unlawful arrests, detentions, and harassment by police and Rab must cease immediately, the statement read.

Furthermore, they called for the lifting of the curfew and the withdrawal of all equipment used for repression and intimidation.

They also emphasised the need to ensure the free flow of information by ending the control over the internet and stopping the harassment of dissenters.

The statement also urged the people to rise above party and play an active and responsible role in this critical situation.

The statement was signed by prominent human rights activists Sultana Kamal, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Khushi Kabir, Rasheda K Choudhury, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Meghna Guhathakurta; economists, Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Professor Anu Muhammad, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya; lawyers and constitutional experts Advocate ZI Khan Panna, Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Professor Dr Asif Nazrul, Dr Shahdeen Malik; women's rights activist Shirin Huq, and 59 others.