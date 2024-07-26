Deaths centring quota protests: Cultural, social orgs demand probe under UN

Protesting the deaths during the countrywide violence centring the recent quota reform movement, as well as false cases and indiscriminate arrests, cultural and social organisations today demanded fair and impartial investigations under the United Nations.

Under the banner of "Protesting Cultural and Social Organisation", they organised a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club around 11:00am.

"No one can remain silent after seeing this number of deaths. When I close my eyes, I can see those bodies," said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive at Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association.

"We witnessed the Joj Miah drama during the previous judicial probe. Therefore, we want fair and impartial investigations under the United Nations," she demanded.

Mentioning that critically injured people were rushed from hospital to hospital after sustaining injuries from police firing, she said, "The hospitals refused to provide them with treatment. We condemn such a health system."

She demanded the resignation of the ministers responsible for the killings, an end to dirty politics on campuses, and the immediate reopening of educational institutions to ensure student safety.

Addressing the rally, Daily Samakal Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan said the quota reform movement was a just one.

"But the government used force to suppress the movement, resulting in numerous deaths. Even after such a large number of deaths, the government shows no regret," he added.

Expressing solidarity with the protest, BLAST Honorary Executive Director Sara Hossain, also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, said they are not getting the actual number of deaths.

"We have the right to know the actual number of deaths… Going through the government's statements, it seems they are more concerned about property than lives.

"Are properties more valuable than lives?"

Dhaka University Professor Samina Lutfa said the country was now under autocratic rule.

"Thousands of people were injured in firings of the law enforcement agencies. More than 200 were killed. The government must take responsibility for these killings," she said, demanding justice for the victims.

A total of 31 cultural and social organisations participated in the protest programme.

In the gap between speeches, cultural organisations sang songs and recited poems protesting the killings.

After the rally, a song procession was brought out, ending in the capital's Purana Paltan area.