Death toll from floods rises to 67 in 9 districts

A total of 67 people, including seven women and 18 children, died in the recent floods in nine districts till yesterday, the disaster management and relief ministry said in its latest release.

Twenty-six people died in Feni, 17 in Cumilla, 11 in Noakhali, six in Chattogram, three in Cox's Bazar, and one each in Moulvibazar, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Khagrachhari.

Besides, one person in Moulvibazar remains missing.

The situation in Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar districts is completely normal while the overall flood situation in Moulvibazar has improved.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Feni, Comilla, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts is improving;

As part of its relief efforts, the ministry as of yesterday disbursed Tk 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 packs or sacks of dry and other foods, Tk 35 lakh for children's food, and another Tk 35 lakh for cattle feed.

Also, 1,75,700 packs of relief materials, including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were sent to the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management.

The recent floods affected more than 51,08,202 lakh people in 11 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and 6,05,767 lakh families became stranded.

Areas in 68 upazilas were inundated during the floods, with 504 unions and municipalities affected.

The authorities have opened 3,615 shelter centres for the flood victims. Besides, 472 medical teams are providing treatment to them.