Death of student: BRUR VC residence vandalised, torched

The quota reform protesters set up fire at the residence of vice-chancellor Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) following the death of its student Abu Sayed after police fired rubber bullets this evening.

The angry students also ransacked the ground floor of the residence.

VC Prof Dr Abdur Rashid along with around 15 to 20 officials, teachers and staffers were confined inside the building when the agitating students attacked the residence this evening, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Photo: Collected

The attackers also set the university's five vehicles on fire, said Asaduzzaman Mondal, general secretary of BRUR's teachers' association. He was also confined in the VC's residence.

However, law enforcers later rescued them, the teacher said.

Meanwhile, Rab in a press release said a team of Rab-13, led by its commanding officer, entered the VC residence around 7:30pm and rescued them.

The Rab said the elite force team with the help of police managed to rescue the VC, his family members and six other teachers. Later, the VC was taken to Rangpur Circuit House.

Witnesses said the agitating students also attacked several vehicles in front of the university this evening.

Several journalists were injured at that time.

The situation returned to normal after the agitating students left the area after 7:00pm Tuesday, said Asaduzzaman Mondal.

The students also set fire to a room at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of the university, a BCL leader said.

Contacted, Mahmudul Haque, a teacher of Journalism and Mass Communication Department of BRU told the Daily Star over phone that although the residence of VC at the campus is the highly protected area, the agitating students torched the ground and first floor of the building.

They also ransacked the ground floor.

He claimed that as police left the campus, the entire area turned into lawlessness after the death of Abu Sayed.