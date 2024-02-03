Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Death row convict dies in Jashore hospital

Bullet-hit body found in Chapainawabganj
A death row convict died at Jashore General Hospital today.

The deceased, Habibur Rahman, 70, was a resident of Kotpara area of Salikha in Magura district, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting jail sources.

He was sentenced to death by a Magura court in 2003 in a murder case. Later, he was transferred to Jashore Central Jail from Magura jail.

Shariful Alam, jailer of Jashore Central Jail said, after Habibur suddenly fell ill inside the prison, he was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Parthapratim Chakraborty, resident medical officer (RMO) of Jashore General Hospital, said, "Initially we believed that he died of severe brain stroke.

The RMO said the actual cause of death will be known after the autopsy. Currently, the body is kept in the hospital morgue.

