Death in mass uprising: Nahid steps in to assist Monir's family

Says Alaol Kabir, secretary to info adviser

Information Adviser Nahid Islam has stepped in to support the family of Monir Hossain, who was killed during the quota reform movement, the ministry said today.

The development came after The Daily Star on October 3 published a report titled "A Family Wracked by Tragedies," which outlined the hardships faced by Monir's family following his death.

Monir was shot dead on July 20 during the quota reform movement. Within two months, both of his parents also passed away.

Sanjida Akter Mim, Monir's sister, met with the adviser at the secretariat this morning.

Speaking to The Daily Star, RHM Alaol Kabir, private secretary to the information and broadcasting adviser, said Mim has been connected with the July Shaheed Memorial Foundation to ensure she receives immediate financial assistance.

Her younger brother Moinul, who suffered a mental breakdown after losing his family, will receive proper medical treatment from the government, said Alaol Kabir.

"He [Moinul] will be treated either at the National Institute of Mental Health or Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University," he told this newspaper.

Alaol Kabir said, "Mim has one year left to complete her graduation, and we are trying to secure a suitable job for her after that."

After the meeting, Mim said, "For personal safety reasons, I visited the secretariat. Adviser Nahid assured me of job assistance and promised that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safety of both me and my brother."