Death lurks on Tangail rail tracks

Several illegal level crossings on Dhaka-Tangail rail route, like this one at Dapnajar in Tangail’s Basail upazila, make the route accident-prone as vehicles often get hit by running trains while crossing such level crossing. Photo: Star

Frequent accidents have been claiming lives or injuring many others on Joydevpur-Bangabandhu Bridge east rail route over the years, largely due to lax safety measures and monitoring.

Moreover, carelessness of authorities concerned is another cause of the deaths on the busy rail route, on which at least 48 trains ply every day.

According to Bangladesh Railway Police, at least 41 people, including women and children, died at different spots in Tangail (from Mirzapur to Bangabandhu Bridge) in last one year. However, local people claimed that the number of causalities is much more than the official record as in many cases relatives took the body away from the spot in order to avoid hassle.

Sources at Joydevpur Railway Office said there are about 30 illegal level crossings in the district and accidents frequently occurs on those spots.

According to Tangail's Gharinda Railway Police Outpost, most of the accidents took places at Char Bhabla, Salla, Jokarchar, Hatia, Analiabari, Gohaliabari, Dhalatengor, Rajabari and Poulee in Kalihati upazila, and Kashil, Sonalia and Karatia in Basail upazila.

Sunil Chandra Sutradhar, in-charge of the outpost, said a man died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Kalihati upazila couple of days ago when he was listening songs with earphones while responding to a call of nature.

In another incident, three people, including a man and his son, died after being hit by a train at Analiabari in the upazila when they were walking on the rail track after boarding off from a broken-down bus, he said.

Riaz Saad Islam, assistant executive engineer at Joydevpur Railway Junction, said entry of common people, except the railway workers, is prohibited within ​​10 feet area on both sides of every rail tracks.

Moreover, railway department can be hold responsible for the legal level crossings, not the illegal ones.

The concerned departments and people, who built different roads over the rail line illegally, should check the accident incidents at those spots, he said.

Tangail Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) Executive Engineer Rafiqul Islam said they have sent a list of level crossings to the railway department to ensure gate or gatemen there.

Meanwhile, local people staged a demonstration at a spot between the rail line and the highway in Kalihati recently, demanding to take necessary measures to curb the accidents.

Asim Talukder, manager at railway western region, said as the rail track and the highway shares lane at different places on the east part of the Bangabandhu Bridge, they sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bridge Authorities (BBA) for construction of a fence or barrier between the rail line and the highway.

Ahsanul Kabir, executive engineer at BBA site office, said they haven't received any letter in this regard yet.