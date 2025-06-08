Death of khyang woman: 475 citizens demand judicial probe, speedy trial

A total of 475 citizens today issued a joint statement demanding a judicial investigation and swift trial in connection with the rape and murder of Chingma Khyang, a woman from Mongkhoy Para in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban.

The incident occurred on May 5 this year and a month has now passed since her body was recovered. In protest, residents from across the three hill districts and other parts of the country have been staging demonstrations calling for justice.

According to the statement, a case was filed at Thanchi Police Station on May 6 under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000.

However, the signatories alleged that neither the Bandarban district administration nor the district police have taken effective steps since then.

The citizens also criticised the delay in releasing the post-mortem report from Bandarban Sadar Hospital, accusing the authorities of "deliberate indifference" and condemning what they described as the "sluggish pace" of the investigation and legal proceedings.

They demanded that the post-mortem report be made public without further delay, and reiterated calls for a judicial inquiry and expedited trial to ensure justice for the victim.

Additionally, the statement urged the government to establish a separate legal framework and tribunal to address sexual violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

It cited the region's unique socio-political circumstances and repeated failures to deliver justice to indigenous women.

The signatories called on the authorities to act without delay and ensure justice is served.Some prominent signatories include, Rumen Chakma, president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP); Uddipon Chakma, general secretary of PCP; Usain Marma, student of Dhaka University; AUZ Prince, advocate, Supreme Court; Seuty Sabur, associate professor, BRAC University.

The statement was endorsed by individuals from a wide range of professions, including students, teachers, researchers, journalists, lawyers, rights activists, development workers, environmentalists, women's rights advocates, student leaders, cultural workers, poets, writers, publishers, freelancers, photographers, doctors, and political activists.