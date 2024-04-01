Bangladesh
Death annivs of Umme Saheha, Sabrina Sharmin

Today is the eighth and fifth death anniversaries of the mother and wife respectively of Mohammad Ali Mia, chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mohammad Ali's mother Umme Saheha breathed her last on this day in 2016 while his wife Sabrina Sharmin Zaman, an admin cadre officer of BCS 20th batch, passed away on this day in 2019, said a CID press release.

All including relatives and friends of Saleha and Sabrina are requested to pray for the departed souls. 

