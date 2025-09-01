Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Death anniversary of Nurjahan Murshid today

Today is the 22nd death anniversary of Nurjahan Murshid, a women's rights activist, renowned politician and organisers of the 1971 Liberation War, said a press release.

Marking the day, wreaths will be placed at her grave around 11:00am at Mirpur Intellectuals' Graveyard in the capital today. Besides, food items will be distributed among the destitute.

In 1954, Nurjahan Murshid won as a member of the Provincial Council as a candidate of the Juktofront. She played an active role in the six-point movement in 1966 and the mass movement of 1968-69. She won the 1970 election as a candidate of Awami League.

In independent Bangladesh, she was appointed in 1972 as state minister for health and social welfare.

Nurjahan died in Dhaka on September 1, 2003. She played a significant role in different democratic movements. She was amongst a very small number of Muslim women who entered higher education and obtained her Master's degree in History from Calcutta University in the mid 1940s.

