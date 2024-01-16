Death anniv of TH Khan today

Today is the second death anniversary of Justice Tafazzal Hossain Khan, popularly known as TH Khan.

On this occasion, a milad mahfil will be held at his residence on the capital's Tajmahal Road today.

TH Khan, founding president of BJAF, passed away on January 16 last year at a city hospital due to cardiac failure. He was 102. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

He was a former minister and an elected parliamentarian from BNP.

He was appointed a judge of the erstwhile Pakistan High Court in 1968. Later, he was appointed as a judge of the Bangladesh High Court in 1971.