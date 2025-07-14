Death anniv of Shajahan Siraj today

Today is the fifth death anniversary of Shajahan Siraj, a key organiser of the 1971 Liberation War.

On this day in 2020, he passed away in Dhaka, at the age of 77.

On the occasion, a wreath will be placed on his grave at Banani graveyard in Dhaka in the morning, on behalf of Shajahan Siraj Welfare Trust. Qurankhwani and a food distribution programme will be held at the orphanages run by Anjuman Mufidul Islam.

Wreaths will be laid at the deceased's mural in Tangail's Kalihati, the birthplace of Shajahan Siraj.

Besides, scholarships will be given among the poor and meritorious students at Shajahan Siraj College in Kalihati, a press release issued by his daughter Barrister Shukla Srwart Siraj said.

Siraj, a veteran politician, read the manifesto of the country's independence in presence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and millions of others on March 3, 1971.

He was also the commander of the Bangladesh Liberation Force. He was elected member of parliament five times in his 60-year-long political career.

Siraj was known as one of the "four caliphs" -- Shajahan Siraj, ASM Abdur Rob, Abdul Kuddus Makhon and Nur-e-Alam Siddique -- of Liberation War.Siraj was one of the key figures of Swadhin Bangla Biplabi Parishad, a secret organisation formed by Bangabandhu in 1962 with an aim to liberate the country from Pakistan.