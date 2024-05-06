Death anniv of Quazi Nooruzzaman

Today marks the 13th death anniversary of Lt Col (retd) Quazi Nooruz-zaman, Bir Uttam, said a press release.

Nooruzzaman, commander of sector-7 during the 1971 Liberation War, passed away on this day, aged 86.

He joined the war having retired from the Pakistan Army a few years earlier.

The savagery of the March 25 genocide prompted him to take up arms.

As the chairman of Muktijudhha Sangsad in the early 1980s, he had demanded ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and the trial of war criminals.

This movement led to him being jailed by the then dictator HM Ershad. He was one of the primary founders and organisers of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee. He was one of the 24 accused by the state for holding the Gono Adalat (people's court) to try the war criminals and collaborators.