Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Death anniv of Nazma Jasmine Choudhury

Star Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM

Today is the 35th death anniver-sary of Dr Nazma Jasmine Choudhury, a writer, researcher, and educator, said a press release.

She passed away from cancer in 1989, just before her 50th birthday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She was a pivotal figure in the cultural community, serving as the chief organiser of Dhaka Little Theater, an organisation dedicated to nurturing the talents of children and teenagers.

Every year, the Institute of Modern Languages holds the Nazma Jasmine Choudhury Memorial Lecture in her honour.

Due to current circumstances, this year's commemorative lecture has been postponed. The new date will be announced later.

Nazma is survived by her husband, Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, and their two daughters.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ডিএমপি কমিশনার আছাদুজ্জামান মিয়া গ্রেপ্তার

রাজধানীর মহাখালী থেকে তাকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযান স্বস্তি ফেরানোর জন্য, আতঙ্ক ছড়ানোর জন্যে নয়: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification