Death anniv of Nazma Jasmine Choudhury

Today is the 35th death anniver-sary of Dr Nazma Jasmine Choudhury, a writer, researcher, and educator, said a press release.

She passed away from cancer in 1989, just before her 50th birthday.

She was a pivotal figure in the cultural community, serving as the chief organiser of Dhaka Little Theater, an organisation dedicated to nurturing the talents of children and teenagers.

Every year, the Institute of Modern Languages holds the Nazma Jasmine Choudhury Memorial Lecture in her honour.

Due to current circumstances, this year's commemorative lecture has been postponed. The new date will be announced later.

Nazma is survived by her husband, Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, and their two daughters.