Death anniv of Mahbubul Alam today

Today is the 10th death anniver-sary of Mahbubul Alam, former editor of The Independent.

He died on this day in 2014 at the age of 78.

Mahbubul, also a former caretaker government adviser, started his journalism career in the mid-1950s and was associated with the profession till his death.

He also worked as minister (press) at the Bangladesh mission in Washington DC and London and as Bangladeshi ambassador to Bhutan.

He was also managing director and chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

In 2006, he became an adviser to the caretaker government.

Mahbubul Alam led the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab) as its president for quite some time.

All the family members, friends, relatives and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul, said a press release.