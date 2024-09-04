Death anniv of M Abdur Rahim today
Today is the eighth death anniver-sary of M Abdur Rahim, a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and western zone chairman of the then Mujibnagar government, said a press release.
A Liberation War organiser, Abdur Rahim was a lawyer and recipient of the Swadhinata Padak.
Marking the death anniversary, family members and various organisations have arranged programmes including doa mahfil, Qurankhwani and food distribution among orphans in Dinajpur.
Comments