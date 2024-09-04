Death anniv of M Abdur Rahim today

Today is the eighth death anniver-sary of M Abdur Rahim, a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and western zone chairman of the then Mujibnagar government, said a press release.

A Liberation War organiser, Abdur Rahim was a lawyer and recipient of the Swadhinata Padak.

Marking the death anniversary, family members and various organisations have arranged programmes including doa mahfil, Qurankhwani and food distribution among orphans in Dinajpur.