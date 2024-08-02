Bangladesh
Star Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Death anniv of Justice Abu Sayeed today

Star Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:15 AM

Today is the death anniversary of former president Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, said a press release.

Justice Chowdhury, also a former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, played a leading role in mobilising world opinion in favour of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was also elected chairman of the UN Human Rights Commission in 1985.

He authored four books – "Probashe Muktijuddher Dinguli", "Manobadhikar", "Muslim Family Law in the English Courts" and "Human Rights in the Twentieth Century".

On the occasion of his death anniversary, a doa mahfil will be held at Dabail Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Tangail.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সন্ত্রাসের রাজত্ব কায়েমে ছাত্রদের ঢাল হিসেবে ব্যবহার করেছে বিএনপি-জামায়াত’

ইতালির রাষ্ট্রদূত আন্তোনিও আলেসান্দ্রো আজ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে তার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাত করতে গেলে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এক মাসে রিজার্ভ কমেছে ১.৩ বিলিয়ন ডলার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification