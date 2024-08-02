Death anniv of Justice Abu Sayeed today

Today is the death anniversary of former president Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, said a press release.

Justice Chowdhury, also a former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, played a leading role in mobilising world opinion in favour of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971.

He was also elected chairman of the UN Human Rights Commission in 1985.

He authored four books – "Probashe Muktijuddher Dinguli", "Manobadhikar", "Muslim Family Law in the English Courts" and "Human Rights in the Twentieth Century".

On the occasion of his death anniversary, a doa mahfil will be held at Dabail Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Tangail.