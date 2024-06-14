Death anniv of Habibur Rahman Milon

Today is the 9th death anniversary of Habibur Rahman Milon, a journalist and columnist, said a press release.

Milon was the chairman of the Press Institute of Bangladesh and the president of the unified Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ). He was also one of the founders of Bangabandhu Parishad.

He began his journalism career at the daily Sangbad in 1963 and subsequently worked for the daily Paygam and Azad in 1964.

In 1965, he joined the daily Ittefaq, where he served as the advisory editor until his passing. Milon wrote a column titled "Ghare-Baire" in the Ittefaq under the pseudonym "Sandhani".

Born in Sarail, Brahmanbaria, in 1935, Milon was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2012 for his contributions to journalism.

He passed away on June 14, 2015.