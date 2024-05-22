Death anniv of Golam Rasul Mallick

Bangladesh
Today is the 18th death anniversary of Golam Rasul Mallick, a freedom fighter and founding editor of Eastern News Agency (ENA), said a press release.

On the occasion, Qurankhwani and food distribution programme will be held after the Asr prayers at his residence.

During the Liberation War, he launched ENA as a Bangalee journalist.

He was elected chairman of Commonwealth Press Union, Bangladesh wing for three times and was the first member of Press Institute Bangladesh.

