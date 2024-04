Today is the third death anniversary of Md Ahasan Habib Babul, senior officer of Dutch-Bangla Mobile Banking Division, said a press release.

On this day in 2021, he passed away at a hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

Ahasan Habib, is the elder brother of News24 television journalist Ataur Rahman Kabul.

All his family, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for his departed soul.