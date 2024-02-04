Dealing with Myanmar now more challenging

Say experts as fighting between military and rebels escalate

It is becoming more complicated for Bangladesh to deal with Myanmar as the military of the neighbouring country is getting weaker in the face of strong resistance by the armed rebel groups that seized dozens of towns and hundreds of army posts in recent months, say experts.

For Bangladesh, the major dilemma lies in how it deals with the Arakan Army as Dhaka believes the Myanmar military junta would help repatriate more than one million Rohingya, they say.

Arakan Army now controls a vast area of the Rakhine State bordering Bangladesh.

Security concerns for Dhaka are also deepening as the conflicts in the border areas may force more Myanmar nationals to flee to Bangladesh.

International relations analysts have suggested Bangladesh rethinks its Myanmar policy considering the fast-evolving situation in the neighbouring country that may witness many of its regions being controlled by rebel groups in the days to come.

"The situation in Myanmar is changing fast. There are fears that the country is moving towards further destabilisation. So, Bangladesh has much to be worried about," said Dr Obaidul Haque, associate professor of international relations at Dhaka University.

Though Bangladesh maintains relations with the Myanmar junta for Rohingya repatriation, it is time for Dhaka to be pragmatic and rethink its policy based on the evolving situation, he told this correspondent.

For decades, Myanmar has been witnessing ethnic conflicts that intensified since the military coup in February 2021. Political leaders have formed parallel National Unity Government (NUG) and its armed fighters called Peoples' Democratic Force (PDF) have joined the rebel forces to defeat the junta.

The US and other western countries strongly oppose the military junta and supports the NUG. The US Congress has also enacted the BURMA Act to support Myanmar civilians.

On the other hand, China throws its weight behind the military junta. For keeping Myanmar's bordering states secure and trade going, China also maintains good relations with the ethnic rebel groups, including the Arakan Army.

"China does not want control of different armed groups in Myanmar. It goes against China's commercial and security interests," said Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque, director of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University.

He said though many think that the Myanmar junta will fall, it is very unlikely to happen because of the support it gets from China.

On the other hand, despite India's support for a federal democracy in Myanmar, it will not want instability in Myanmar because of its own security and connectivity projects, he added.

Such an unstable situation in Myanmar has serious security implications for Bangladesh.

"What will happen if more people from Myanmar flee to Bangladesh?" Obaidul Haque said.

The major dilemma for Bangladesh lies in how it will deal with the Arakan Army if the Myanmar junta falls in Rakhine State or in Naypyidaw, he said.

"Will the Arakan Army declare independence? How will Bangladesh react to it? If Myanmar junta falls, which ethnic groups would take control of the entire country? Will the ethnic groups recognise the NUG? Will the NUG be able to manage the other ethnic rebel groups? All these issues may cause worries for Bangladesh," said the DU teacher.

He said it is high time that Bangladesh understands the bigger picture of what is really happening in Myanmar.

"I think there is a strong need for a national security council that will study the Myanmar affairs and provide policy inputs. We should have political consensus about it. There should also be discussions among the academia, security experts and think tanks," said Obaidul.

Foreign Minister Hasan Hamud said Dhaka keeps contact with the Myanmar junta for Rohingya repatriation, but also agrees that the current situation in the neighbouring country is not favorable for repatriation.

"We are closely watching the Myanmar situation," he told journalists last week.