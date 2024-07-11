Deadline keeps on extending

The project to construct Kalurghat-Chaktai road on the bank of Karnaphuli river in Chattogram began in July 2017 with a deadline to be completed by June 2020.

However, eight years on, the project is still incomplete, despite several extensions of deadline as well as increase in cost of the project.

In fact, with 26 percent of the construction work still remaining, the Chattogram Development Authority, which is implementing the project, has applied to the Planning Commission for yet another year's extension.

Rajib Das, director of the project and executive engineer of the CDA, confirmed the development when contacted by this correspondent.

"Due to a shortage of funds for land acquisition, we failed to complete the work on time," he claimed.

According to project documents, the project's deadline has been already extended three times, with the last deadline being June this year. The project's cost also went up from Tk 2,275.52 crore to Tk 2,310.24 crore.

Now, CDA wants to extend the deadline to June 2025 without increasing cost any further.

"This project does not require fresh allocation, but if the allocated funds are received on time, we will be able to complete the work quickly," said Rajib Das.

The project includes construction of the 8.5-kilometre road and embankment with 12 regulators on the mouths of canals, with an aim to reduce traffic congestions and mitigate waterlogging.

Visiting the project area recently, this correspondent saw while 10 of the 12 regulators have already been constructed, however, a major portion of the road work, from Chaktai to Kolpolok Residential Area, remains incomplete.

"Spectra Engineers Limited, the contractor firm, has been stopping work frequently over the past six months citing fund crunch," said Jamal Uddin, a worker of the project.

Rajib Das admitted that they were forced to stop work at times due to shortage of funds .

Experts blamed CDA for its failure to complete the project on time.

"Lack of proper study ahead of taking up the project in turn extended its duration and increased the cost. The government should identify those responsible and take action against them," said Md Delwar Hossain Mazumdar, an urban planner and executive member of the Forum for Planned Chattogram.