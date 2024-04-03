Deadline extended for 109th time

Bangladesh
A Dhaka court yesterday extended till May 16 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Rab Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the report, court sources said.

Earlier, two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and the investigators' failure to unearth the motive behind the murders and arrest the real culprits.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012.

