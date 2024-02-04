Dead trees a safety hazard on Satkhira roads

Dead raintrees beside the Satkhira-Ashashuni road. With their frail trunks that can collapse at any minute, the tress that once shaded the locals and left commuters with a serene memory now pose a serious risk of accidents. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Curled up leafless twigs rattling with every breeze and decaying tree trunks crowd the roads of Satkhira.

With little or no care, hundreds of dead raintrees, locally known as Shirish, lay abandoned across nine roads in the district.

Planted about three decades ago, their dried-up frail carcasses now pose a serious risk of accident for commuters.

However, there was a time when these trees use to flaunt their green leaves with the rhythm of winds as locals enjoyed their cool shade.

"The trees started to dry-out about 5-6 years ago. Over a thousand have died so far while many others are counting their final breath," said Abdul Hai, a local who regularly commutes on the Satkhira-Ashashuni road.

According to Satkhira Zilla Parishad, 307 big trees on both sides of Satkhira-Chandpur road, 227 on Kadamtala-Baikari road, 200 on Kulya-Romnagar road, 147 on Patkelghata-Doluya road, 27 on Jhowdanga-Baliadanga road, 450 on Nazimganj-Nurnagar road, 250 on Shyamnagar-Kashimari road, 200 on Shyamnagar-Nawabeki road, and 270 trees on Satkhira-Kaliganj road are dead.

THE REASON

Prof Dr Md Kamruzzaman of Khulna University's forestry and wood technology stream told this newspaper that he had inspected some of the dead raintrees near the Khanjahan Ali Bridge on the request of the Roads and Highways department about a decade ago.

He observed insects had infested the trees, making holes into their trunks.

This meant the trees were unable to make any food. All of them died eventually. Failing to identify the pests, he had recommended in-depth pathological research, he said.

But it took years for the authorities concerned to respond. In 2022, some researchers from the Forest Research Institute in Chattogram came to collect samples from the dead trees, said GM Maruf Billah, officer-in-charge of Social Forest Department, Satkhira.

"They found the trees under the attack of "Lac insects" and these parasites were taking away the trees' natural ability to produce food," he added

Terming the condition of the trees on Satkhira- Ashashuni road most vulnerable, he said the department now refrains from planting raintrees as these are more likely to be infested.

A SAFETY CONCERN

Visiting the Satkhira- Ashashuni and Satkhira-Kaliganj roads recently, this correspondent saw hundreds of dead trees on both sides of the roads.

Multiple partially-broken branches were still seen hanging from the shrunken trunks, waiting to collapse any minute on the pedestrians using the roads.

"The risk multiplies during storms and on windy days. A cyclist was injured last month after a branch fell on him while he was riding his bicycle on the Satkhira-Kaliganj road," said Moniruzzaman, a teacher.

Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Zilla Parishad, said, "The forest department had already finished their survey and pricing. The dead trees will be removed through a tender soon."