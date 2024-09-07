DCs directed to take firm stance against extortionists: finance adviser

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take a firm stance against extortionists and their backers, stressing that reducing extortion will help lower the prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.

The government is adopting a tough approach against market manipulators. If extortion is curbed, prices of essential goods can be reduced, Dr Salehuddin told reporters following a meeting at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) in Agargaon today.

Addressing the ongoing unrest in the garment sector, Dr Salehuddin assured that the situation would stabilize as law enforcement intensifies its actions against disruptive elements.

He noted that authorities are actively targeting ill-intentioned outsiders in the Ashulia, Bypail, and Gazipura areas.

"Discussions are ongoing with owners, workers, and political parties to mitigate the instability in the garment sector. The issue will be resolved soon," he added.

On the topic of commodity prices, Dr Salehuddin mentioned that taxes on potatoes and onions have been reduced to ease the burden on consumers.

"Prices should not be gauged solely by what is seen in Karwan Bazar; other markets should also be taken into account. Essential goods often change hands multiple times in Karwan Bazar, and this needs to be addressed," he said.

Regarding corruption among influential politicians and businessmen, Dr Salehuddin said, "The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will have an easier time tracking money launderer now that there is no opportunity to legalize black money. We will see stricter actions against these offenders going forward."