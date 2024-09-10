DCs asked to provide security to student coordinators

The Police Headquarters issued an order yesterday, instructing deputy commissioners (DCs) to provide security for the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during their divisional and district-level tours.

The circular, signed by Nassian Wazed, additional deputy inspector general of police (Overseas and UN Operations), directed the DCs to work with local coordinators to ensure the safety of the central coordinators during their visits.

Julfikar Ali Haider, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, and Aminul Islam, commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, confirmed to The Daily Star that they had received the orders.

They said they would take necessary steps to ensure the coordinators' security.