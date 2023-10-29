DCAB condemns attacks on journos

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) yesterday expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists in Dhaka.

In a statement, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh condemned the attacks on journalists.

According to media reports, some journalists were injured and their vehicles were burnt while performing professional duties at the political rallies.

Some of the journalists are critically injured and hospitalised.

The DCAB leaders wished for the speedy recovery of those injured journalists.

DCAB demanded a neutral and full investigation into the incidents and legal action against those involved in the attacks. DCAB called upon all sides to refrain from attacking journalists.